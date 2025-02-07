Away from the Big 4: 7 Alternative European fashion weeks to have on the radar

The fashion week season in Milan, Paris, London and New York has been ushered in, however, away from the ‘Big 4’, other cities across Europe have been championing their own events, hoping to get a slice of the international stage.

There have already been some European cities in which fashion weeks that had first been pitted as “up-and-coming” destinations for new talent have later become permanent fixtures on the international calendar. Copenhagen, for example, has risen among the ranks as a leader in platforming Scandinavian fashion, closely followed by Berlin and Barcelona, which have respectively cemented their presence on the international scene with local names.

At FashionUnited, we look towards other events across the continent that are on the path to reaching that same level of global acclaim.

Budapest Central European Fashion Week - Feb 10 to 16

Since its inception, BCEFW has emphasised its position as a platform for Central European brands. Efforts towards such a mission were accelerated last year when the event expanded on partnerships with the fashion councils of other countries bolstering their respective labels. Such relations are to continue growing into the coming season, during which a Fashion Hub is to also be made available to the public, offering free workshops and roundtable discussions throughout the week.

BCEFW is supported by an Advisory Board, introduced by the Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency in 2023 as part of a wider mission to improve the function and attractiveness of the fashion week. Those on the board include Peter Baldaszti, CEO of both Nanushka and Vanguards; founder and CEO of Not Just A Label, Stefan Siegel; and website editor-in-chief of Vogue Ukraine, Violetta Fedorova.

About the fashion week Date: February 10 to 16

February 10 to 16 Edition number: 15th

15th Frequency: Biannual

Biannual Number of brands/designers: Over 50 designers will be showing over AW25 season via different formats, including Nanushka, Zsigmond, Kata Szegedi and Aanro.

Over 50 designers will be showing over AW25 season via different formats, including Nanushka, Zsigmond, Kata Szegedi and Aanro. Number of visitors: Last season, the event attracted over 5,000 visitors.

Last season, the event attracted over 5,000 visitors. Location of shows: Shows by collective organisations will be held at the Apollo Gallery, while showcase events and runways will be at the Millennáris Building. Special shows will be held in the National Dance Theatre.

Shows by collective organisations will be held at the Apollo Gallery, while showcase events and runways will be at the Millennáris Building. Special shows will be held in the National Dance Theatre. Special events: The fashion week plays host to various fashion collectives across Central Europe, including from Ljubljana, Belgrade, the Slovak Republic and Czechia. These shows will take place on February 14.

Ukrainian Fashion Week - Feb 14 to 17

Sergii Khandusenko for J’AMEMME SS25 at UFW. Credits: Sergii Khandusenko / UFW.

Ukraine’s fashion industry has prevailed in the face of the country’s ongoing war with Russia, as organisers of its fashion week have continued to underline the importance of uplifting a young generation of designers, ensuring that their stories are heard on a global stage. After previously participating in London and Berlin fashion weeks, Iryna Danylevska, founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week, decided to bring the event back to the streets of Kyiv last year, for the first time since the war began in 2022.

A new addition to the event this season is that of the NewGen Lab, which, together with backing from fashion retailer Intertop and footwear brand Kachorovska, intends to support emerging designers through funding participation, grants and awards. Similarly, the ‘Clothing with a Function’ programme will also launch this season, concentrating on the creation of adaptive clothing for individuals with specific needs, such as bodily injuries and those using prosthetics.

About the fashion week Date: February 14 to 17

February 14 to 17 Edition number: While initially founded in 1997, this is the second edition of UFW to take place since 2022.

While initially founded in 1997, this is the second edition of UFW to take place since 2022. Frequency: Biannual

Biannual Number of brands/designers: Over 40 Ukrainian brands will take part via catwalks, presentations and digital showrooms, including Frolov, Nadya Dzyak, Gasanova, TG Botanical and J’Amemme.

Over 40 Ukrainian brands will take part via catwalks, presentations and digital showrooms, including Frolov, Nadya Dzyak, Gasanova, TG Botanical and J’Amemme. Number of visitors: Prior to the Russian invasion, UFW had drawn in over 12,000 guests seasonally.

Prior to the Russian invasion, UFW had drawn in over 12,000 guests seasonally. Location of shows: Shows under the NewGen Lab programme will take place in the national museum, Mystetskyi Arsenal.

Shows under the NewGen Lab programme will take place in the national museum, Mystetskyi Arsenal. Special events: This season, the fashion week will launch the NewGen Lab, an emerging talent platform; and the ‘Clothing with a Function’ programme.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid - Feb 19 to 23

Michael Costello SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

While large in scale, MBFW Madrid continues to evolve its format each season to test the waters of how it can better cater to its local industry. Trade fair institution Ifema Madrid is once again deep in preparations for the coming AW25 edition, in which it is to continue solidifying its position as a benchmark within the global fashion landscape. The event typically draws in some of Spanish fashion’s biggest names, however, it also does well to highlight emerging designers, granting them an entire day on the calendar for their shows, held under the title ‘Ego’, which this year will serve as the finale.

In recent seasons, organiser Ifema has further attempted to capitalise on and democratise the MBFW Madrid experience by opening up the event to the public. This will continue into the coming fashion week, during which tickets will be on sale for select shows. Last year, the fashion week sold out in this respect, with over 1,000 tickets sold.

About the fashion week Date: February 19 to 23

February 19 to 23 Edition number: 81st

81st Frequency: Biannual

Biannual Number of brands/designers: Of the 30 confirmed participants, 21 are established designers and nine are emerging names. Among those on the schedule are Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Paloma Suárez, Claro Couture, Mans and Lola Casademunt.

Of the 30 confirmed participants, 21 are established designers and nine are emerging names. Among those on the schedule are Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Paloma Suárez, Claro Couture, Mans and Lola Casademunt. Number of visitors: Last year, each show in Madrid could accommodate up to 800 guests, including 200 accredited international journalists.

Last year, each show in Madrid could accommodate up to 800 guests, including 200 accredited international journalists. Location of shows: Many of the exact locations on the ‘Catwalks in the City’ programme are yet to be determined, however, function rooms like Larra and COAM have been cited by some. Elsewhere, Ifema Madrid’s Hall 14 is to host the shows of other names.

Many of the exact locations on the ‘Catwalks in the City’ programme are yet to be determined, however, function rooms like Larra and COAM have been cited by some. Elsewhere, Ifema Madrid’s Hall 14 is to host the shows of other names. Special events: Once known as ‘Off Programme’, ‘Catwalks in the City’ is an initiative that, unlike previous seasons, will now serve as the opening to the fashion week.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Bucharest - Mar 26 to 29

MBFW press photo. Credits: MBFW.

Bucharest Fashion Week has just one season under its belt, yet it has managed to already spike global industry interest. This is not only as Romania continues to establish itself as a hub for luxury production–notably both Italian brands Louis Vuitton and Moncler operate factories there–reflecting the talent and craftsmanship that come out of the Eastern European country, but also as its associated designers amass recognition for their typically artistic approach to design.

Ties to Italy are to only grow stronger for this coming edition, as the fashion week launches a strategic partnership with Milan Fashion Week organiser Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), garnering Bucharest a “significant endorsement”. Italy’s fashion institute Polimoda will also join as the fashion week’s partner in education, with the intention of facilitating exchange programmes between students.

The schedule is overseen by the fashion week’s founder and Elle Romania editor-in-chief Roxana Voloseniuc, who has leveraged her 24 years of experience in the industry to inform BFW. To add to this, last year, Mercedes-Benz became a main partner, underlining both of the organisations’ commitment to supporting innovation. Such a partnership puts the Romanian capital on par with the likes of Berlin and Madrid, which have also been under the supportive wing of the car manufacturer in both the past and present. This strategic partnership will continue, as will the organisation’s focus on sustainability, education, art and networking.

About the fashion week Date: March 26 to 29

March 26 to 29 Edition number: This is the second edition of MBFW Bucharest, and the first for which it has entered the international fashion calendar. For future seasons, organisers plan to host the event in March and October.

This is the second edition of MBFW Bucharest, and the first for which it has entered the international fashion calendar. For future seasons, organisers plan to host the event in March and October. Frequency: Biannual

Biannual Number of brands/designers: This year, Bucharest is expecting to showcase around 20 designers, including talent from Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Moldova and a special guest from Italy. Notable brands confirmed include Bevza, Rhea Costa, Murmur, Nissa, Diana Milkanove and Seen Users.

This year, Bucharest is expecting to showcase around 20 designers, including talent from Romania, Ukraine, Hungary, Moldova and a special guest from Italy. Notable brands confirmed include Bevza, Rhea Costa, Murmur, Nissa, Diana Milkanove and Seen Users. Number of visitors: Last season, the fashion week welcomed over 2,500 attendees, with higher numbers anticipated for the coming edition.

Last season, the fashion week welcomed over 2,500 attendees, with higher numbers anticipated for the coming edition. Location of shows: Shows will take place at the fashion week’s main stage located at the Throne Hall of the Royal Palace, as well as at private runways set up in historic locations around Bucharest.

Shows will take place at the fashion week’s main stage located at the Throne Hall of the Royal Palace, as well as at private runways set up in historic locations around Bucharest. Special events: The programme of Bucharest’s coming edition is still being finalised, however, organisers did share that there will be a “special guest” from Italy participating under its partnership with CNMI.

Riga Fashion Week - April 7 to 10

Adidas x BAÉ by Katya Shehurina at Riga Fashion Week Credits: Mark Litvyakov

Latvia’s capital has become somewhat of a cornerstone for Baltic fashion, with Riga Fashion Week emerging as a bountiful platform for designers not only from the home turf, but also Lithuania, Estonia, Uzbekistan and Finland. In recent years, its global impact has started to take shape in the form of increasingly prominent names on the schedule. For its AW24 edition, for example, Adidas Latvia’s collaboration with local brand Baé by Katya Shehurina served as the finale to the fashion week, while Stockmann Department Store has continued to partner with the event through showrooms and communication initiatives.

Added efforts by the fashion week to build on international ties were prevalent in its 39th edition, when it hosted events dedicated to Italian fashion as part of cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Latvia and the Italian Trade Agency in Stockholm. This took shape in a public forum on fashion heritage and the screening of a film about Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo. Information on the coming edition of Riga Fashion Week is yet to be distributed.

About the fashion week Date: April 7 to 10

April 7 to 10 Edition number: 40th edition

40th edition Frequency: Biannual

Biannual Number of brands/designers: For the SS25 edition, the fashion week played host to both local and international names descending from six countries, with 15 brands showcasing on the main runway. The schedule for the coming edition is not yet disclosed.

For the SS25 edition, the fashion week played host to both local and international names descending from six countries, with 15 brands showcasing on the main runway. The schedule for the coming edition is not yet disclosed. Number of visitors: Figures for the most recent editions of RFW were not immediately available. In 2018, the event reported a “record high of international buyers”, from the likes of the UK, France, Austria, Italy and Russia.

Figures for the most recent editions of RFW were not immediately available. In 2018, the event reported a “record high of international buyers”, from the likes of the UK, France, Austria, Italy and Russia. Location of shows: In 2024, RFW held its shows in various locations, including a city centre office complex and a former railway warehouse.

Stockholm Fashion Week - June 2 to 5

In 2019, Sweden took a major step in its efforts to move towards a greener fashion industry and opted to cancel Stockholm Fashion Week, citing environmental concerns as the cause. It returned in 2020 via a pandemic-induced digital format, and didn’t take a physical form again until the spring 2022 season, when it undertook a renewed emphasis on sustainability. After this edition, however, the event disappeared off the international calendar again as a result of what the organiser, the Association of Swedish Fashion Brands (ASFB), said was a “tumultuous time within the Swedish and global fashion industry”.

Now, it is readying for its return following a period in which the association learned “what is needed for its members”, standing firm on its two missions; to promote the economic interests of members and to revitalise SFW to better serve needs and respond to industry dynamics. As such, ASFB said it is aiming to offer production and venue support to its members to ensure that the fashion week serves as both a showcase of creativity and a commercial platform. The timing of June is also intentional, placing the event in a period “when Sweden is at its most inviting”. Organisers have said there is a joint effort by premium and luxury brands as well as the government to make the fashion week happen this year.

About the fashion week Date: June 2 to 5

June 2 to 5 Edition number: This will be the first edition of SFW since its went on hiatus in 2022.

This will be the first edition of SFW since its went on hiatus in 2022. Frequency: Previously biannual

Previously biannual Number of brands/designers: No more than 20 brands will be included in the core schedule, which is yet to be determined. Outside of this schedule, there will be some brands and retailers hosting their own activations. The ASFB counts around 49 brands among its members. Not all have taken to showing during the event, however, big name brands like H&M, Filippa K and Lazoschmidl have previously been known to participate.

No more than 20 brands will be included in the core schedule, which is yet to be determined. Outside of this schedule, there will be some brands and retailers hosting their own activations. The ASFB counts around 49 brands among its members. Not all have taken to showing during the event, however, big name brands like H&M, Filippa K and Lazoschmidl have previously been known to participate. Number of visitors: Figures for the most recent SFW were not disclosed.

Figures for the most recent SFW were not disclosed. Location of shows: Information on AW25 shows is not yet available.

Oslo Runway - August 25 to 30

Livid SS25. Credits: Sture Nordhagen / Oslo Runway.

This season of Oslo Runway will mark the event’s 10-year anniversary, and thus the occasion will be a “little extra special”, organisers said. Beyond runways, the fashion week also hosts various parties, pop-ups and initiatives throughout the city, with the schedule having expanded last year through a new partnership with car manufacturer Polestar, a former partner to Copenhagen Fashion Week. In contrast to the Danish event, Polestar held a Talent Showroom in Oslo, where a gallery exhibiting emerging talent and various talks took place.

“Oslo is growing into becoming one of the European cultural cities not to miss out on, and we are really happy to see some of the world’s largest press titles wanting to come here to experience the best of Norwegian fashion and design close up,” Oslo Runway CEO, Elin Carlsen, said. Such a perspective is reflective in the growing number of attendees descending on Oslo for the event, as well as its increased reach via online and media platforms.