AZ Factory names Tennessy Thoreson as next “amigo”

AZ Factory, the Parisian fashion house founded by the late Alber Elbaz and Swiss luxury group Richemont, is to collaborate with emerging French fashion designer Tennessy Thoreson.

Following in the footsteps of Thebe Magugu, Ester Manas, Club Domani, Lutz Huelle and Cyril Bourez, Tennessy Thoreson is teaming up with AZ Factory’s in-house creative team to create a collection of “12 super heroines and their exceptional powers”.

The ‘AZ Factory with Tennessy’ collection will be presented on January 23 in a “theatrical show” during Paris Haute Couture Week as part of the brand’s new manifesto on making couture relevant for the new generation.

Thoreson’s ‘Super Heroines’ collection will be a “tribute to joy, savoir-faire and inclusivity” and will tell the story of how fashion can “represent for any person, whoever they are, a mean to express their own personality and feel empowered about it”.

In a statement, AZ Factory said that they chose the up-and-coming French designer after meeting him during his graduation fashion show at Geneva University of Art and Design (HEAD. They said they were “immediately intrigued by his talent, creativity, technical skills, and extraordinary power of storytelling and the emotional capacity to communicate it”.