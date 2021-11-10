Ba&sh launches clothing rental service in US

Fashion label Ba&sh has announced the launch of its clothing rental service, Borrow, in the US.

The platform is powered by Caastle, a B2B rental technology platform in the US. Borrow is an indication of the brand’s ongoing commitment to circularity, with the platform allowing customers to wear the pieces as many times as they’d like for a fraction of the retail price.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Caastle to launch Ba&sh Borrow in the US,” said global CEO of Ba&sh Peirre-Arnaud Grenade. “As innovation, responsibility and service are at the heart of our brand strategy, this rental offering will allow us to address a wider, more socially aware clientele and enable them to consume differently with us.”

Ba&sh launched its first rental platform in its market sector in France in early 2020. The strong customer demand prompted the brand to then partner with Caastle for its US launch.

The site will offer a curated selection of Fall/Winter 2021 pieces including dresses, knits, outerwear, tops and bottoms. After the original rental period ends, customers can either return the pieces with dry cleaning and free shipping, continue to rent, or purchase the item with a discount. If the daily rental prices add up to the original retail price, the customer will then own the item with no added fees.

“Borrow widens Ba&sh’s audience to new and aspirational customers by offering a unique and accessible way to interact with the brand,” said founder and CEO at Caastle, Christine Hunsicker.