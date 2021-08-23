Badgley Mischka launches exclusively at QVC UK

Luxury fashion brand Badgley Mischka has launched an exclusive ready-to-wear collection at QVC UK, as the omni-channel retailer continues to add fashion brands.

The exclusive line, only available in the UK with QVC, stays true to the brand’s ethos of quality clothing and features a range of casuals and basics, including colour block sweaters, wide-leg palazzo trousers, long line gilets and a signature herringbone jacket.

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, founders of Badgley Mischka, said in a statement: “We are beyond excited to be launching the partnership of Badgley Mischka and QVC UK. We have spent the last thirty-odd years dressing some of the most glamorous women in the world, and this collaboration will enable us to make many more women feel special and beautiful.

“We look forward to offering the QVC UK customer the quality and glamour that Badgley Mischka is known for.”

The exclusive ready-to-wear Badgley Mischka collection for QVC UK ranges in price from 48 to 90 pounds.