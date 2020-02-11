Baja East showcases a western disco for FW20 collection in Los Angeles

Breaking away from New York Fashion Week may be the new norm for designers. Baja East decamped to Los Angeles to present its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Midnight in the Mojave.

Led by creative director and founder Scott Studenberg, the brand’s latest collection is inspired y “divas and drag balls.” Designed were adorned in Swarovski crystals emulating the disco fever of the 1970s, while also featuring the motifs of the Wild West, such as fringe and floral lace.

The designer also collaborated with Aurora James, the founder and creative director of New York-based footwear label Brother Vellies, to create the Doodle Boot. Additionally, hats made in partnership with milliner Gigi Burris topped the models as they made their way down the runway.

For the Fall 2020 collection, Baja East brought back cashmere knits as a major theme and introduced vegan leather with an unlined bonded trench and a fleece bonded vegan leather pant.

Images: Courtesy of Baja East