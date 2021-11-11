Balenciaga and Telfar among winners at CFDA’s Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced the winners of its 2021 Fashion Awards, revealed in a star-studded ceremony on November 10.

As the first Fashion Awards to take place in person in two years, the event pulled out all the stops to celebrate some of the biggest names in fashion. Hosted by actor Emily Blunt, prizes were presented in front of a live celebrity-filled audience.

A selection of the honourees were revealed before the ceremony, including Zendaya as CFDA’s Fashion Icon, Face of the Year Anya Taylor-Joy and The Model Alliance, which received the first Positive Social Influence Award.

Blunt presented American Womenswear Designer of the Year to Christopher John Rogers and American Menswear Designer of the Year to Emily Bode Aujla of Bode. Singer Ciara announced the American Accessories Designer as Telfar Clemens of Telfar, while Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung revealed the American Emerging Designer to be Edvin Thompson of Theophilio.

Image: CFDA, Emily Bode Aujila of Bode

For the full list of winners see below

The competition was tough this year for the highly-anticipated event, with a cohort of high-level designers among the nominees, including the likes of Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs and Coach’s Stuart Vevers. The selection was carried out by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, alongside top fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.

Full list of winners