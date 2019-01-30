Balenciaga launches exclusive collection at Farfetch

Luxury marketplace Farfetch has announced an exclusive capsule collection by Balenciaga. Launched globally, the animal-friendly collection includes ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories for women, men and kids without any leather, fur or down. Additionally, some items feature illustrations of endangered animal species such as the Northern White Rhinoceros, the Asian Elephant and the Blue Whale.

Commenting on the launch, Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, said in a statement: “bringing awareness to threatened species and supporting the conservation actions of the Internatinal Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is part of our vision”. Farfetch’s Co-Chairman and CEO José Neves added: “At Farfetch, Balenciaga is extremely popular with our global customers, so we are thrilled to launch this new capsule collection in collaboration with the brand, consisting of exclusive pieces that cannot be found anywhere else”.

Photos: courtesy of Farfetch