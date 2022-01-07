Balenciaga's Demna to be part of Yeezy Gap creative exploration

Gap has revealed a new addition to the Yeezy Gap universe in the form of an unforeseen collaboration with Balenciaga.

Kanye West, the individual behind Yeezy, will be bringing his strong relationship with the house’s Demna Gvasalia to the retailer it seems, in what has been labelled as “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga”.

In an announcement made by Gap, the impending launch is part of West’s “commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all”.

Little is yet known about the forthcoming collaboration, but if West’s involvement is anything to go by, it is sure to cause a substantial stir.

In November 2021, the rapper’s second collaborative collection with the American fashion brand, consisting of basic hoodie retailing for 90 dollars, sold out in a matter of hours following its launch.

In fact, Gap has stated that it expects to bring in earnings of one billion dollars over the next eight years, purely from West’s appeal.

The mysterious Balenciaga-infused drop is to be available globally in 2022, alongside the continued Yeezy Gap releases, each likely to remain as sought-after as the last.