Bally returns to roots for first campaign under Simone Bellotti

Swiss luxury brand Bally has unveiled a new visual direction as part of its latest campaign, the first one to be launched under its newest design director Simone Bellotti.

While the campaign comes as a part of the label’s next phase, it also marked Bally’s return to its roots, with the imagery shot at the Bally Foundation’s home for art and culture, Villa Heleneum on Lake Lugano in Switzerland.

Captured by Alasdair McLellan, the autumn/winter 2023 campaign signals a new visual language, Bally said in a release, reinforcing its heritage of Swiss luxury and craftsmanship, portrayed through the creative direction and combination of “archival integrity” and innovation.

A series of intimate portraits make up the shots, each attempting to evoke the “innocence and purity of youth” through a cast of new faces, as well as global ambassador Roy Wang.

The collection for the season also draws inspiration from the brand’s archive, mixing classics with a nostalgic colour palette and contrasting textures, such as woollen knits and relaxed denim.

Accessories are a notable part of the line, with new silhouettes displayed alongside signature styles, paying homage to the brand’s artisanal heritage.

Bellotti was appointed to the helm of the house back in May and was tasked with continuing to interpret and rejuvenate Bally’s signature codes in the context of the present day.

The designer’s inaugural collection will be showcased during Milan Fashion Week in September.