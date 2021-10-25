Bally uses deadstock fabrics and regenerated materials for SS22 collection

Swiss luxury brand Bally has dedicated the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of its “Art of Utility” line to the future after the pandemic. Apart from elegant looks that are inspired by sportswear and workwear, this also means focusing more on sustainability. Over the past two seasons, “Art of Utility” has been made using GOTS-certified natural botanical dyes from wood, repurposed deadstock fabrics, recycled cotton and regenerated leather.

“Bally’s spring/summer 2022 collection ‘Art of Utility’ reimagines sartorial sportswear with freedom of movement, elegant ease and natural utility for the post-pandemic future, where the virtuous art of dressing up and down are synonymous with comfort and versatility,” says the brand about the collection.

Accordingly, comfort, lightness and versatility are the main focus, expressed through voluminous proportions, layered styling and high-quality knitted and leather materials. Traditional craftsmanship is reflected in refined techniques and elaborate details, including leather-woven patterns, hand-studded rivets and stitching.

“A cut-out lace-up boot with a clog-like sole and unisex sneaker models with the typical Bally wing are the highlights of the shoe collection. The newly introduced B monogram and alpine flower motifs are reminiscent of Bally’s pillars: art, nature and design,” explains Bally.

All sneaker linings are GRS-certified and made from recycled plastic bottles, while leather is sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group.

B-Monogram jacquard totes, pouches and bum bags also feature GRS-certified nylon, made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and PET bottles, such as the Crew and Atlas.

Regenerated leather makes up the Mythos line with recycled metals and yarns. Sporty nylon Cliff bags in denim effect and TPU, as with the B-Monogram travel bag, also feature alongside leather-woven Cabana and Vestige bags in a contemporary check effect with eco-friendly lining.