Balmain and Disney celebrate ‘The Lion King’

Luxury French fashion house Balmain has unveiled a collaboration with Disney to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘The Lion King’ movie.

The limited-edition collection, designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, launching on July 8, offers ready-to-wear designs and accessories for men and women, and takes inspiration from Africa’s artisanal traditions, while celebrating a new generation of African talents.

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection Credits: Disney/Balmain - photographed by Joel Anderson

The collaboration spotlights three emerging talents, including South African painter Nika Mtwana, who created an ‘Afrofuturistic’ portrait for the collection, incorporating a scene from ‘The Lion King’ via a reflection on the lens of his subject’s sunglasses. Rousteing adapted Mtwana’s design into the colourful prints that cover some of the limited-edition collection’s T-shirts, tops and dresses.

Cameroonian painter Enfant Precoce concentrates on Disney’s Simba, with his artwork showing ‘The Lion King’ star navigating through a dreamlike landscape filled with an array of African wildlife. Precoce’s design can be seen in an array of black-and-white and multi-coloured variations covering totes, coats, suits, T-shirts and gowns.

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection Credits: Disney/Balmain - photographed by Joel Anderson

While painter Cassius Khumalo, also from South Africa, created an eye-catching portrait of Disney’s Nala, the film’s strong and independent lioness, which has been adapted for a series of totes, T-shirts and hoodies.

“Working on this collaboration was a dream come true,” said Rousteing in a statement. “I was only nine years old when ‘The Lion King’ was first released, but still today, almost three decades later, I only need to close my eyes to replay that incredible mix of music, images and emotions. The lessons that I absorbed, as I sat, absolutely transfixed by what was happening on the giant screen in front of me, have remained with me for my entire life.”

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection Credits: Disney/Balmain - photographed by Joel Anderson

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection launches on July 8

The collection is showcased in a short film directed by Femi Oladigbolu and produced by Disney in collaboration with Balmain. Shot at different locations in South Africa’s Western Cape province, the film weaves together the natural beauty with the striking silhouettes, patterns and colours of the new collection, as it follows a Rousteing-led Balmain Army, composed of 30 models from all across Africa.

The film will be shown during the July 5 ‘Lion King In Concert’ evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall, featuring the Chineke! Orchestra conducted by Sarah Hicks.

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection Credits: Disney/Balmain - photographed by Joel Anderson

Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney consumer products, added: “In celebration of the 30th anniversary of ‘The Lion King,’ Olivier Rousteing and the team at Balmain created a vibrant and powerful collection, beautifully capturing the heart and essence of the iconic film and the spirit of Africa.

“This collaboration continues Disney’s lasting legacy of working with global visionaries and spotlighting future generations of creatives.”

Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection will be available on balmain.com and key Balmain boutiques, as well as Selfridges and Harrods. Pop-up boutiques will also be opened at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills on July 8 and at Hong Kong’s Harbor City from July 11.