Balmain unveils ski collaboration with Rossignol

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing is putting haute couture into skiwear with a collaboration with heritage Alpine brand Rossignol.

The limited-edition Balmain + Rossignol collection features clothing and equipment for both on and off the pistes. Such as skiwear from jumpsuits to jackets, knitwear, ski boots, helmets, hats and even ski poles.

The collection centres around variations of Balmain’s iconic Labyrinth print, a graphic and eye-catching pattern that Pierre Balmain first introduced 50 years ago that Rousteing recently revamped and reintroduced.

The distinctive motif channels Pierre Balmain’s fascination with the intriguing pathways weaving through the mazes of France’s Renaissance gardens, with the repeating ‘B’ referencing both the founder and his house, while the interlocking ‘P’ evoking both Pierre and Paris, the city that has been so closely intertwined with the house’s history and creations.

Image: courtesy of Balmain + Rossignol by Francesca Beltran

Highlights for women include an ivory and black ski jumpsuit with structured shoulder pads and the waist cinched in with a gold-medallion belt, a vibrant pink and black wool cardigan, and quilted après-ski boots all featuring Balmain’s Labyrinth monogram print.

For men, there is an ivory, black and lime-green hooded nylon jacket that has matching ski pants with Balmain’s monogram, alongside black base layers with a neon yellow Balmain logo print and a reflective quilted coat.

The collection also includes equipment such as a futuristic mirrored helmet and ski poles.

The Balmain + Rossignol line is available at Balmain flagships worldwide, at balmain.com and in select luxury fashion and ski boutiques.

Image: courtesy of Balmain + Rossignol by Francesca Beltran