BAPE releases capsules in collaboration with Barbour and Pink Panther

Japanese cult streetwear brand, A Bathing Ape (BAPE), has revealed its recent collaborative capsules with British outerwear label Barbour and award-winning animation Pink Panther. In the two highly contrasting collections, BAPE captures the essence of each distinct brand while staying true to its own identity.

Within its Barbour capsule, outerwear, sweatshirts, t-shirts and caps fuse together Barbour’s typical contemporary style with BAPE’s signature camo print and logo-adorned looks. Barbour’s special production methods are implemented into its original Bedale jacket, which retains staple elements of its fundamental design. A snowboarding jacket and raincoat are also included in the collection, again utilising Barbour’s wax fabric. Additionally, Barbour’s first dog coat line is included in the collection, with both green camo and check prints on offer.

Image: BAPE x Barbour

The streetwear label is set to further release a Pink Panther collaboration, consisting of seven t-shirt styles and a hoodie in alternating colours for both men and women. The capsule also features a selection of kids t-shirts, as well as stickers and collectable cushion sets. Iconic characters, including Inspector Crusoe, from the original Pink Panther animation, are featured alongside BAPE graphics, while some tees display hand-drawn versions of the characters in BAPE’s Baby Milo style.

The two collections are set to release on October 16 and 17 through BAPE stores and the official website.