Barbie and ASU FIDM launch summer fashion camps focused on creative education

Barbie is partnering with Arizona State University FIDM to launch a new series of summer fashion camps designed to introduce young students to fashion design, creativity and career pathways within the industry.

The programme, announced for summer 2026, reflects growing interest in expanding fashion education beyond higher education settings by engaging students earlier through hands-on creative learning experiences.

Introducing younger students to fashion careers

The camps are designed for middle and high school students and will focus on fashion illustration, styling, textile exploration and design thinking. According to organisers, the initiative aims to encourage creativity while also exposing participants to the broader possibilities of working in fashion and related creative industries.

By partnering with Barbie, the programme also taps into the brand’s long-standing connection to fashion and imaginative play, using it as an entry point for education and self-expression.

Expanding access to fashion education

The collaboration highlights how universities and brands are increasingly working together to make fashion education more accessible and experiential. Summer programmes and pre-college initiatives have become an important recruitment and outreach tool for fashion schools, helping students gain early exposure to design disciplines before entering university-level study.

For institutions such as ASU FIDM, these initiatives also create opportunities to diversify participation in fashion education and introduce students from different backgrounds to creative careers they may not have previously considered.

Blending industry and education

The partnership reflects a broader trend across fashion education toward industry collaboration and experiential learning. Rather than focusing solely on classroom instruction, programmes increasingly incorporate workshops, mentorship and brand engagement to connect education with real-world creative industries.

As fashion schools continue adapting to changing student expectations and industry demands, initiatives like the Barbie and ASU FIDM camps demonstrate how educational institutions are using popular culture and brand partnerships to inspire the next generation of designers, stylists and creative professionals.