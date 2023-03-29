Barbour and Palm Angels to launch reimagined Bedale Wax Jacket

Heritage brand Barbour teamed up with fashion label Palm Angels to create a new version of its iconic Bedale wax jacket.

The equestrian inspired, lightweight item from 1980 will come in a remodelled design, leaning onto the idea of “high visibility vests and coats often worn in North America when undertaking country pursuits”, as described in the official release.

The jacket will come in three bright colours - hot pink, scarlet ibis and vibrant yellow, with Palm Angels’ logo screen printed on the backside.

The collaboration reflects the work of two rather contrasting brands, merging tradition and craftsmanship with bold and distinctive features. It combines a broad exploration of freedom and individuality while keeping a “British country twist”.

On March 31, the collection will launch on both brands’ web shops as well as on Farfetch. In London, the items will be available in Barbour’s stores in Covent Garden and Carnaby Street and selected stockists, such as Flannels and Selfridges. On top of that, the line can be found in the LF Mall in Korea and on Barbour’s Tmall platform in China.