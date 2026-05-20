Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week SS27 top trends

The 36th edition of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week SS27 took place from April 22–26, 2026, bringing together more than 450 brands and showcasing over 1,000 runway looks, solidifying its reputation as an essential event for the global bridal industry.

Barcelona continues to strengthen its position as an international hub for bridal fashion. Spain remains the only Western country whose wedding dress production exceeds domestic demand, ranking as the world’s second-largest exporter after China. Catalonia alone is responsible for more than 40 percent of the country’s bridal gown production. This season’s collections highlighted a wide range of styles, from dramatic voluminous skirts and bubble-layered gowns to sleek silhouettes and sophisticated high necklines.

Top Model

When Dolce & Gabbana created Lauren Sánchez’s wedding gown—defined by its high neckline, long sleeves and corseted bodice—the look quickly set the tone for the year’s most coveted silhouette. BBFW designers confirmed that this refined, structured direction will carry through into 2027.

Katy Corso Bridal SS27

Credits: Katy Corso Bridal SS27 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white gown with intricate lace detailing, a high neckline, long sleeves and a sculptural peplum waist.

Justin Alexander Bridal SS27

Credits: Justin Alexander BA brd S27 034 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white gown with a structured bodice and a basque waist, a voluminous skirt and a matching lace jacket with a high neckline, long puff sleeves and covered buttons.

Ricca Sposa Bridal SS27

Credits: Ricca Sposa brd S27 013

A white lace column dress with a high neckline, and long sleeves. The design included a sculpted bodice and tiered lace details on the skirt. The back featured pearl buttons, a lace-up corset and a scalloped train.

Credits: Ricca Sposa brd S27 015

Bubble Up

Echoing recent ready-to-wear collections, bridal designers embraced bubble silhouettes to create dramatic volume in gowns, peplums, and layered constructions that floated away from the body, offering a modern tribute to Spain’s most iconic designer, Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Creazioni Maria Pia Bridal SS27

Credits: Creazioni Maria Pia brd S27 031 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

An off-the-shoulder ball gown characterized by its clean, contemporary silhouette and a distinctive sculptural bubble hem peplum layered over a full skirt.

Serina Bridal SS27

Credits: Serina brd S27 058 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white jacquard strapless ballgown with a full floor-length bubble skirt.

Lazaro & Maison Pérez SS27

Credits: Lazaro Maison Perez brd S27 022 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A gown with a structured, embellished corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous bubble skirt in jacquard over layers of tulle

Maximalist Romance

Designers showcased romantic gowns with structured bodices that contrasted with dramatic, floor-sweeping skirts defined by intricate layers of tulle or organza ruffles, which were styled to resemble organic shapes, such as petals or waves.

Demetrios SS27

Credits: Demetrios brd S27 097 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A gown featuring a structured, strapless sweetheart corset bodice with vertical boning and a voluminous skirt with three-dimensional rosette details.

Kiyoko Hata Bridal SS27

Credits: Hata brd S27 004 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A dress with a structured, strapless bodice above a voluminous, tiered skirt made of multi layered, ruffled tulle.

Diane Legrand Bridal SS27

Credits: Legrand brd S27 025 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A dress with a satin bodice featuring a sweetheart neckline above layered organza ruffles on tulle with a front slit.

Modern Minimalism

Several designers showcased a modern minimalist aesthetic, focusing on clean lines and architectural draping rather than traditional lace or heavy embellishment.

Sophia Lopez Bridal SS27

Credits: Lopez brd S27 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Lopez brd S27 009 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white asymmetric satin column dress with an open back and a sheer panel over the shoulder, extending to and connecting at the waist.

Allure Bridal SS27

Credits: Allure brd S27 076 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white satin, floor-length sheath dress with a halter and plunging deep V-neck.

Stephane Rolland Bridal SS27

Credits: Rolland brd S27 051 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white one-shoulder gown featuring a sleek silhouette and a voluminous ruffled train

Two-Piece Separates

Two-piece bridal separates offer versatility and are increasingly popular because they allow brides to easily transition from a formal ceremony to a more relaxed reception or ‘after-party’ look.

Demetrios SS27

Credits: Demetrios brd S27 067 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white satin crop top and a matching voluminous skirt with a train.

Candelas Y Felipa Bridal SS27

Credits: Candelas Felipa brd S27 004 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Candelas Felipa brd S27 006 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white crop top with back straps and cape-style sleeves; a high-waisted, voluminous A-line floor-length skirt with a slight train.

Unbridled Studio Bridal SS27

Credits: Unbridled brd S27 025 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A cropped textured jacquard bodice with a matching high-waisted, voluminous ball gown skirt.