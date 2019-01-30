Beams F debuts outside of Japan via Mr Porter

Japanese label Beams F is being offered outside of Japan for the very first time thanks to a partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter’s luxury menswear ecommerce Mr Porter. Launched in 1978 by Japanese retailer Beams, Beams F is a specialty label focusing on quality fabrics and precision craftsmanship. A 31-piece capsule collection featuring three ties and 28 ready-to-wear pieces debuted at Mr Porter on January 28.

“We are excited to bring Beams F to our global audience on Mr Porter as the sophisticated product mix and design resonates well with how many of our customers dress today”, said Sam Kershaw, Buying Manager at Mr Porter, in a statement. Shuhei Yoshida, Dress Group Director at Beams, declared himself to be equally excited with the launch, adding that the exclusive collection “encapsulates both traditional tailoring and casual wear, reflecting Japanese tailoring scenes today”.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Tokyo, Beams is one of the strongest apparel retail companies in Japan, with over 70 stores carrying products from its own lines and a mix of selected brands. The company started its international expansion in 2006, with the opening of a flagship store in Hong Kong, followed by stores in China, the US, Canada and Europe.

Photos: YNAP newsroom