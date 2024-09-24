Belgian brand Bernadette opens temporary café during Paris Fashion Week

Antwerp fashion label Bernadette has headed to Paris Fashion Week. The brand has opened two temporary cafés, as can be seen on the brand's Instagram page.

Bernadette Antwerp can be found at two locations of Petibon Paris. The pop-up café can be found here from Tuesday 24 September until 2 October.

The pop-ups are supposed to be designed to be a small resting place during the hectic fashion weeks. The two cafés are designed according to the concept of Bernadette Antwerp and also show the colorful tableware and interior items that are part of the assortment.

The Bernadette brand was founded five years ago and is run by mother-daughter duo Charlotte de Geyter and Bernadette de Geyter. The brand is known for its colorful and voluminous designs with a sense of modern femininity. The prints are hand-drawn by Charlotte and Bernadette is an expert in the field of fits for women of all ages, thanks in part to her work for Ralph Lauren, among others.