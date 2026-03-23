Belgian designer Chloë Reners recognized at ITS contest in Trieste

Belgian designer Chloë Reners has won the ITS jury special mention award. The award ceremony for the 24th edition of the contest took place on March 20, in Trieste, Italy.

The organisers emphasised that the award “is designed to offer tailored support, in line with her creative needs and aspirations. More than a celebration, it represents a concrete and lasting commitment from the ITS Foundation, which translates into mentorship, professional networking and access to industry opportunities”.

Belgian Chloë Reners wins the Its jury special mention award Credits: Its Contest

“Chloë communicates an affable authority, balancing a deep and well-documented expertise with a confident vision for the future. Offering a much-needed female perspective in a sector still dominated by men, Chloë has the potential to lead the direction of a fashion house. She combines composure, patience and dedication and possesses a set of qualities that justify awarding this year's special jury mention,” the jury emphasised in a statement. Its members included Andrea Rosso, Otb sustainability ambassador; Barbara Franchin, president of the ITS Foundation and founder of the ITS Contest; Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Maximilian Raynor, designer; and Sara Sozzani Maino, creative director of Fondazione Sozzani.

The ten finalists were also awarded another prize. The finalists are Darius Betschart (France); Steven Chevallier (France); Yi Ding (China); Jamie O’Grady (UK); William Palmer (UK); Stan Peeters (Belgium); Chloë Reners (Belgium); Tidjane Tall (France); Anna Maria Vescovi (US); and Wenji Wu (China). The prize includes participation in a ten-day creative residency in Trieste, supported by tutors and industry professionals. It also offers the opportunity to present their work for ten months in the Rise and Shine exhibition, hosted by Its Arcademy, Museum of Art in fashion, and 10,000 euros.

The Otb Group offered the 10 finalists a training day at the company's headquarters. The young designers could see the production stages of the group's brand garments and accessories up close. They also had a mentoring and coaching session on sustainability best practices with the company's experts.

Other awards included the Ray-Ban part of Essilorluxottica award, which went to Steven Chevallier (France). The Camera della Moda awarded a scholarship worth 5,000 euros to Wenji Wu (China). Wu also received the Modateca Deanna award, which offers comprehensive knitwear tutorship. This puts the creative in direct contact with companies, knitting mills, spinning mills and all the workshops that can be instrumental in developing their projects.

Fondazione Ferragamo is offering a stay in Florence to Jamie O’Grady (UK), who also won the Wrad award. This includes an immersive experience in the world of Ferragamo and the places that inspired the work of its founder, Salvatore Ferragamo. The Wrad award involves a three-day journey through the Italian fashion supply chain, starting from the Rome office. It is a tailor-made path designed to meet the designer's needs and ambitions. O’Grady will have the opportunity to meet and present his work to key Italian producers and brands relevant to his career. He will also have access to the Wrad and Inside Out fashion textiles & Home team and resources for mentorship, advice and support.

William Palmer (UK) received the Pitti Immagine award.

The ten Its Contest finalists Credits: Its Contest