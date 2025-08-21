Belgian schoolchildren can now receive free lessons on impact of fashion

Belgian primary school children can now learn about the impact of fashion. The lesson package "Do trousers grow on trees?", based on the book of the same name, is now provided free of charge thanks to the support of retailer JBC.

"At JBC, we believe in the power of young generations," said Anaïs Claes, sustainability manager at JBC, in the press release. "We not only want to clothe them, but also make them aware of the story behind each garment. With this lesson package, we want to bring sustainability to classrooms in an accessible way."

The lesson package is available in Dutch and French. The material takes pupils through the process required to make fashion, from the necessary materials to the production and the journey a garment makes before it ends up in the wardrobe. There is also attention paid to how to care for garments. The material includes presentations with interactive quizzes, creative assignments and lesson sheets.

Interactive lesson about fashion. Credits: JBC