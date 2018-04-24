Bells & Becks emerges as a new Italian shoe label

As an emerging city in fashion, San Francisco has birthed a new Italian shoe brand. Bells & Becks has made headway recently establishing itself as a new line in 2018.

The European modern shoe label launch recently online at BellsandBecks.com. The label aims to "provide fashion and functionality for the modern woman living a busy lifestyle and requiring her shoes to be versatile yet sophisticated," according to a press release. The line comes from the brainchild of Tamar Miller, who is acting founder and chief executive officer of the line. With over 25 years in the U.S. retail market as a shoe merchant, Miller brought her experiences in order to create wearable, luxury shoes. “I want to bring accessible luxury to modern women that understand quality, require versatility, and appreciate something beautiful,” Miller said in a statement.

The shoes rand from sandals, flats, booties and more from approximately 185 dollars to 350 dollars. The shoes include distinctive design elements as well as an overall feminine element. “Most shoes sold in the U.S. are mass-produced, often resulting in style duplication and comparatively low quality,” Miller said in a company statement. “Product is made by hand in small batches at artisanal factories in Italy to ensure we deliver on distinctiveness and luxury quality. We offer women with around-the-clock schedules a stylish, yet wearable assortment of shoes that make a statement from day to night."

Miller's experience in the industry comes from working at various retailers including Lord and Taylor, Macy's, and Piperlime. She also was the head of digital merchandising for brands such as Old Navy and Banana Republic.

Photos: Bells and Becks