Ben Sherman signs new licensing agreement with BSI Apparel Limited

Contemporary menswear brand Ben Sherman has signed a new licensing deal with BSI Apparel Limited, a subsidiary of Broadgate1960, the parent company of Crew Clothing Company, Saltrock Surfwear, and Pringle of Scotland, to produce and distribute its men’s apparel and tailored clothing.

In a statement, Marquee Brands, which owns Ben Sherman, said that the partnership would see further investment into the menswear brand, allowing it to accelerate full-price retail expansion in brick-and-mortar stores across the UK and optimising growth across the high-profile brand’s UK e-commerce, retail, and wholesale businesses.

Sustained investment, it adds, will continue “to accentuate key global marketing initiatives and highlight innovation in the design direction, new product launches, and the brand’s inimitable DNA”.

Tim Reid, executive vice president of fashion and lifestyle at Marquee Brands, said: “We are thrilled to announce the agreement with BSI Apparel Ltd. As a top-tier partner, they will continue to uphold the brand vision and high standards while investing in strengthening our UK retail footprint and operations, maximising our e-commerce channel, and building on key wholesale business opportunities.

“Ben Sherman is a notable staple in menswear; reaffirmed through prominent partnerships with globally renown brands and exciting product collaborations. As we head into 2024, we envision a bright future and are poised to see increased positive global reaction in response to the agreement with BSI Apparel Ltd.”

Ben Sherman AW23 Credits: Ben Sherman

BSI Apparel will be a core license and operating partner, adds Marquee Brands, and will produce and distribute men’s apparel and tailored clothing to Ben Sherman’s numerous global distributors.

Michael Shina, founder of BSI Apparel Ltd, added: “We’re extremely excited to bring Ben Sherman apparel on board. It’s an honour and privilege to join forces with Marquee Brands to shape a notable name with a strong British heritage and fresh approach to the modern menswear landscape.

“Few of today’s menswear brands can claim the contribution the brand has made since the 1960s, starting from the introduction of the button-down shirt, and their revolutionary use of colour and fabrics. Their long-standing tradition in innovation continues today, loved by fashion aficionados worldwide, it is a household name with an iconic look, and we can’t wait to build on this legacy.”

The announcement comes as Ben Sherman celebrates its milestone 60th anniversary and is preparing to kick off the upcoming season with two highly anticipated limited-edition collaborations as part of its ongoing Ben Sherman Global Artist Foundry programme with talented musicians with indie-rock band The Sherlocks and Pauli Lovejoy, drummer and musical director for the recent Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts.