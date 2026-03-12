 
Benetton relaunches Jean's West label

Denim is at the heart of the Jean's West collection Credits: Benetton Group, Jean's West
By Isabella Naef

Benetton Group is relaunching Jean's West: a collection inspired by the imagery of the Far West, reinterpreted through updated silhouettes, authentic details and timeless materials. Since 1974, the brand has built its language around denim and Western aesthetics, reinterpreting its most authentic codes.

The brand's garments “speak to new generations who are receptive to contemporary reinterpretations and authentic, lived-in style.” The collection also retains an appeal for an adult audience that identifies with this world of characteristic details and traditional references, a statement explained.

Denim is at the heart of the collection. The brand's distinctive three-horse logo is updated with a contemporary design. Featured on the back label of trousers and as a print on T-shirts and sweatshirts, it becomes a narrative and identifying element of the collection.

The Jean's West capsule has been available since the end of February in 40 selected stores and online on the Treviso-based company's website.

The range also includes T-shirts, shirts and outerwear. The womenswear line introduces a light denim shirt dress and a panelled skirt with a reworked effect. The outerwear is enhanced by two vintage-look jackets and a long trench coat in rinsed denim, designed as a transitional piece. The women's cropped, cuffed rinse-wash jeans cost 120 euros. Both the recycled cotton flared jeans and the wide-fit jeans are priced at 69.95 euros.

Since 1974, the brand has built its language around denim and Western aesthetics Credits: Benetton Group, Jean's West
