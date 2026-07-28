Berkeley College students participate in United Nations sustainability forum

Students and alumni from Berkeley College participated in a side event during the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), where they joined educators, nonprofit leaders, and sustainability advocates in discussions about the role of fashion in advancing environmental and social goals.

The event, titled Fashioning Transformative, Equitable and Innovative Actions for a Sustainable Future for All, was held on July 14 at the United Nations Church Center in New York City. The forum focused on how collaboration among governments, educational institutions, businesses, civil society organizations, and young people can contribute to more sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

During a Berkeley College-led youth panel, current students and alumni discussed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their application to fashion. Topics included reducing textile waste, minimizing water use during production, and expanding the use of recycled and surplus materials in clothing design. The discussion also examined how educational institutions can prepare future professionals to address environmental challenges within the global fashion supply chain.

Faculty members moderated the session, while participants highlighted the importance of cooperation across industry, government, and educational sectors in pursuing sustainability objectives. Speakers noted that achieving long-term progress will require coordinated efforts among multiple stakeholders rather than isolated initiatives.

The event also featured the Global Peace Flag, a collaborative project developed through the nonprofit organization Fashioning for Social and Environmental Justice. According to organizers, the flag was created using reclaimed and sustainable materials and is intended to promote environmental awareness through art and fashion.

Berkeley College has incorporated sustainability into several of its fashion-related academic initiatives in recent years. Previous student projects have included garments made from deadstock fabrics, collaborations with textile recycling organizations, and educational programs focused on circular fashion and reducing design waste.

The United Nations High-Level Political Forum serves as the organization's primary annual platform for reviewing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 global objectives adopted by UN member states to address issues including climate action, responsible consumption, and sustainable economic development. Educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and government representatives regularly participate in HLPF side events to share research, programs, and policy ideas related to these goals.