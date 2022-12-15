Bershka unveils digital fashion collection with DressX

Inditex-owned Bershka has further expanded its presence in the metaverse with the launch of a purely digital fashion collection made in collaboration with DressX.

The first of its kind of Bershka, the four items are available to “wear” via augmented reality (AR) lens filters and come as part of the high street brand’s holiday campaign ‘Going Out’.

Items include a metallic bubble dress, an oversized feather coat, shimmering glow dress and chunky gold multilayer chain necklaces.

The retailer hopes the pieces will be used by customers for social media content and posts, with looks made to be implemented into photos.

It joins a number of fashion brands that have partnered with the digital fashion platform on virtual collections, including the likes of Dundas, which made a line to be worn in open world gaming platform Roblox.

Bershka also previously launched a collection with DressX in June this year, with collaborative phygital items that existed both in the digital realm and in person.

For the duo’s new partnership, the garments are now available to purchase for free via Bershka’s e-commerce site and DressX’s app.