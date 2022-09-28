Best accessories for SS23 from New York Fashion Week

The accessory categories, including footwear and handbags, are an important part of any retail assortment, and the runway season is the time we get to see a brand’s new styles. Fendi chose to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic ‘baguette’ bag during NYFW. Designer Kim Jones explained that as the bag was an integral part of the original series of ‘Sex and the City’, it seemed appropriate to show the collection in New York.

Image: Fendi Resort 23/Catwalk Pictures

Hats - tall order

Image: Courtesy Dur Doux SS23

Hats with high crowns was the prevailing trend in headwear. They were seen at Dur Doux, Adam Lippes and Victor Glemaud.

Image: Courtesy Victor Glemaud SS23

Handbags - softly softly

Image: Coach SS23/Catwalk Pictures

Large soft shapes for handbags prevailed. At Coach, Stuart Vevers showed a crossbody bag in soft camel colored leather with the C logo as a clasp.

Image: Courtesy Michael Kors, SS23

Michael Kors used a soft hobo shape in bright red as part of a total look.

Image: Courtesy Altuzarra SS23

At Altuzarra, a soft tote bag in a monotone tie dye print looked fresh.

Footwear - giving the boot

Image: Courtesy Tom Ford SS23

The incredible success of over-the-knee boots in recent seasons encouraged designers to continue showing them for next spring. Tom Ford’s version was rendered in high shine leather with a crocodile pressed pattern and a strap and buckle detail.

Image: Courtesy Puma SS23

At Puma, the boot was heavier and featured their signature white stripe and logo.

Materials - shine on

Image: Courtesy Tom Ford SS23

Metallics were all over New York Fashion Week and that included accessories. Christian Cowans and Tom Ford both showed metallic boots.

Image: Fendi resort 23/Catwalk Pictures

At Fendi, a purple satchel and tote bag accessorized a lime green dress.

Image: Bronx and Banco SS23/Catwalk Pictures

Bronx and Banco showed a chunky heeled slide.