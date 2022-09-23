Best of Street Style at New York Fashion Week SS23

Along with the city’s ‘best dressed,’ the most recent New York Fashion Week attracted many international buyers and editors returning for the first time since before the Pandemic. Attendees were photographed outside various venues wearing several of the hottest fashion trends. This included the ‘school girl style’ made popular last season at Miu Miu, as well as a dressed-up, leggy looks focusing on the mini skirt or shorts. Traditional American sportswear, often featuring an oversized blazer, was on display on the streets, as were many Y2K-esque silhouettes. Finally, a group of attendees wore skin-baring outfits that celebrated the body in all of its forms.

Too cool for school

Image: Courtesy, Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Coach – an oversized brown check blazer over a blue button down and wide cummerbund in blue check accessorized with a animal print silk cravat

Image: Courtesy, Catwalk Pictures SS23

– a black jacket and short pleated skirt over a white button down accessorized with a black Prada tie, crossbody bag and over-knee socks in red and navy. As seen at Studio 189 – a deep vee black sweater with striped trim and short pleated leather skirt under a baseball jacket accessorized with spectator knee high boots.

Back to the office

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Brandon Maxwell – a cream colored blazer with a double lapel and matching extra-long, pleat-front pants with a self-belt over a bra top.

Image: Courtesy, Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Altuzarra – grey pleat-front pants and a knit sweater with a triangle pattern.

Image: Courtesy, Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Area – A broad shouldered double-breasted blazer and matching pants over a mesh top.

Short stories

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Proenza Schouler – a black and white zebra print one button fitted coat.

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Bronx and Banco – high waisted orange tap shorts and bra under a matching blazer.

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Area – a tight fitting strappy pink bouclé dress with exaggerated bows.

Party like it’s 1999

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Area – a gold spangled bustier over grey baggy jeans.

Image: Courtesy Carolina Herrera SS23

As seen at Carolina Herrera – baggy blue jeans with a long white tee shirt under a cropped tweed jacket.

As seen at Coach – a knit bralette and underwear under low rise white jeans.

Body Positive

Image: Courtesy, Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Cynthia Rowley – a distressed knit asymmetric top and mini skirt.

Image: Courtesy Bevza SS23

As seen at Bevza – a black bra top and matching pants with transparent side inserts.

Image: Courtesy Catwalk Pictures SS23

As seen at Coach – a transparent dress over bra and panties under a brown leather trench.