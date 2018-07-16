Best Pacific and Lycra unveil bra fabric finder technology

Best Pacific, one of the world’s leading providers of lingerie materials, has partnered with Lycra to launch new Bra Fabric Finder technology that helps consumers pick the perfect casual bra.

The consumer-centric technology launched at the Paris Mode City Show and has been nicknamed the ‘BFF’, and offers the only casual bra fabric search solution on the market capable of factoring in the characteristics and performance implications of a stretch fabric and certify them for performance around shape, support and comfort.

“Casual is one of the most exciting areas in the bra market. It is also where the combination of vision, innovative technology and Invista’s marketing power can make all the difference when it comes to emotionally connecting well-fitting casual bras with a woman’s femininity,” said Dilly Zhang, general manager, Best Pacific International Holdings Limited in a press release.

The initiative builds on the original Lycra Bra Fabric Finder B2B program launched in 2017, which was created by Invista to help designers easily identify the best fabric construction and add functionality to any casual bra collection. While the list of participating mills is global, Best Pacific has built the most comprehensive collection of qualified fabrics.

Zhang added: “The launch of the LYCRA “BFF” helps to increase the confidence of discerning consumers by creating bra fabrics that allow women everywhere to be authentic and natural without compromising on comfort.”

Claire O’Neil, EMEA marketing manager Lycra Fibre Brand at Invista, said: “As the preference for casual, more versatile and comfortable products grows, the quality and performance of the fabrics used are increasingly critical.

“The Lycra Bra Fabric Finder enables women to readily identify casual bras that can deliver the comfort and functionality they are looking for – whether that is in leisure garments with natural shaping, everyday wear and active comfort with power shaping to define their curves.”

The technology works by placing fabrics into one of three end-user categories, depending on comfort and support levels. ‘Active’ - delivers high support but medium comfort, ‘Everyday’ - means a balance of support and comfort, and ‘Leisure’ - calls for medium support and high comfort.

In addition, the ‘BFF’ also defines bras in terms of their shaping level, ‘Natural’ produces a softer more natural breast shape, while ‘Power' indicates stronger shaping to define the wearer’s curves.

The Lycra Bra Fabric Finder and ‘BFF’ programme is open to upstream and downstream Invista customers who are looking to grow their business in the emerging casual bra category.