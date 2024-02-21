Inside the technology of Beyoncé's new haircare brand Cécred

Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has launched a new haircare brand, which draws inspiration from hair rituals from global cultures and features patent-pending technology and fermentation for visible strength, moisture, and shine for textured hair.

Called ‘Cécred,’ the haircare line has been years in the making and aims to deliver “what hair craves,” with rich conditioners and fortifying protein formulas featuring an array of butters, oils, honey, and fermented rice water to strengthen weak, damaged, or highly manipulated hair.

Commenting on her launch into hair, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, founder and chairwoman of Cécred, said in a statement: "The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I'm so proud to finally reveal what we've been working on. As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritising the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength.

“My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, coloured, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides."

Cécred haircare brand from Beyoncé Credits: Cécred

New haircare brand Cécred launches with patent-pending keratin recovery technology

Developed from her own experiences, Cécred launches with an eight-piece Foundation collection designed to cleanse, condition, and visibly repair hair. Products include shampoos and conditioners, a treatment mask, a hair oil, and a ritual treatment featuring patent-pending technologies, like its proprietary patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment.

Cécred explains that its formulas are enhanced by the ancient process of fermentation and the keratin proteins are small enough to penetrate deep into the cortex of each strand, closely matching and replacing depleted proteins to visibly repair and strengthen weak or damaged hair. They are also formulated without silicones, which mask damage with an artificial coating, and deliver moisture and visible strength for a healthy foundation.

The new haircare brand has also conducted extensive clinical, salon, and lab testing to ensure that its range of hair solutions is beneficial for hair textures from straight to coily and hair states, including virgin, colour-treated, chemically processed, and heat-styled, which need extra moisture and strength.

Cécred haircare brand from Beyoncé Credits: Cécred

Highlights of the debut products include a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub, which combines exfoliants, fermented purple willow bark, and tea tree oil to remove buildup and residue from hair and scalp for a deep clean, while the reconstructed treatment mask is described as “hair repair in a jar” as it clinically tested to visibly reduce damage, increase strength, and improve shine after one use.

Other products include a moisture-sealing lotion, a nourishing hair oil, and a fermented rice and rose protein ritual, a two-step treatment to help strengthen hair. Prices range from 25 to 42 pounds / 20 to 52 US dollars and are available on the brand’s website, cecred.com.

In addition, Cécred has set up a philanthropic arm in partnership with BeyGood, Beyoncé’s charity foundation, to invest in the stylist community. The brand plans to donate 500,000 US dollars to fund cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants.