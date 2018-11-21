Beyonce unveils line of holiday-themed merchandise

Beyonce has released a festive new collection just in time for the holidays.

The line, which is part of a yearly release from the superstar, was released this week and features sweatshirts and joggers emblazoned with the word “HOLIDAYONCE" across the front in neon green, as well as a sweatsuit with the logo, a neon green T-shirt featuring a grayscale portrait of the Crazy in Love hitmaker, and a black cropped T-shirt.

While previous releases were inspired by her megahit album Lemonade, the latest pieces reference the iconography used in her Coachella Music Festival performance in April, which paid tribute to historically black colleges.

A set of enamel pins features illustrations of Egyptian queen Nefertiti, a black panther and black fist - serving as celebrations of Black Panther Party.

The pieces range from 40 to 125 dollars and are available through the singer’s online shop. Beyonce has been making significant shifts within her fashion endeavors. Last week, she cut ties with Topshop owner Philip Green, who she had been co-running her Ivy Park activewear line. The 37-year-old and her company Parkwood will take full control of the brand.

Photos courtesy of Parkwood