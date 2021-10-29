BFC announce nominees for Fashion Awards 2021

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed the nominees for the Designer of the Year Award and the BFC Foundation Award, to be presented at the upcoming Fashion Awards 2021 presented by TikTok.

Revealed on the night, 1000 key members of the fashion industry were called upon to vote for this year’s winners.

In recognition of a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, nominees for Designer of the Year are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior Men and Fendi and Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada.

Nominations for the BFC Foundation Award are Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Nensi Dojaka, Priya Ahluwalia and Richard Quinn. The award acknowledges an emerging designer talent who has created an impact over the last 12 months, with the winner to receive financial and mentoring support from the BFC Foundation.

Further awards to be presented

Furthermore, the Outstanding Achievement Award will also be presented at the event, set to go to Tommy Hilfiger for his contribution to the global fashion industry, with the organisation further referencing his commitments to creating an inclusive brand.

Fifteen Leaders of Change accolades will additionally be present at the ceremony, in a bid to highlight designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have created positive change within the fashion industry over the past year. Revealed during the live show, those involved represent three categories: environment, people and creativity.

A New Wave: Creatives category will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creatives around the world.

The event is scheduled to take place November 29 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, with a new format including awards, performances and cultural highlights of the past year.

TikToks involvement in the event will see a number of immersive, digital experiences take place as part of reaching new audiences on a global scale. A definitive addition to the schedule includes the live streaming of the red carpet event, utilising TikToks’ features to appeal to its already expansive user group.