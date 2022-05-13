BFC announces date for 2022 Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that The Fashion Awards 2022 is set to take place December 5 and will be returning to London’s The Royal Albert Hall.

Supported by its official partners, Getty Images and Moët & Chandon, The Fashion Awards come as the main fundraising event for the BFC Foundation, a charity that finances the organisation’s initiatives which look to uphold the success of the British fashion industry.

In 2021, the event returned to a live setting following a pandemic-induced hiatus, presenting the main awards for the evening to Tommy Hilfiger, IB Kamara and cSapphire, who was presented with the council’s first-ever Fashion Award for Metaverse Design.

Tickets for the general public are set to go on sale later this year via Ticketmaster, while enquiries regarding a table or box are to be forwarded directly to the BFC.