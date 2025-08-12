BFC pivots award category to honour evolving role of stylists

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has redirected an award category as part of its partnership with Pandora, honouring the evolving role and work of stylists. For The Fashion Awards 2025, set to take place December 1, the organisation will reveal the first recipient of the Style Moment of the Year Award presented by Pandora.

The award, previously known as the Pandora Leader of Change, will recognise a stylist behind a fashion and entertainment moment that left a lasting mark on culture, innovation and influence. It intends to reflect the evolving role of stylists in shaping cultural narratives, a press release read.

The winner will be chosen by a judging panel of industry experts, who will follow set criteria, including looking at the individual’s contribution to cultural conversation; their ability to demonstrate originality; if they have achieved influence and virality; and whether their look expresses a sense of timelessness.

In a statement, the BFC new CEO, Laura Weir, said: “This award reflects the changing dynamics of fashion and highlights its ongoing impact on wider entertainment and culture. We’re thrilled to evolve this award in partnership with Pandora to celebrate a singular fashion moment that goes beyond just aesthetics - a moment that defines a year and lives on beyond it.”