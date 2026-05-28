BFC to expand Paris showroom presence over four-year commitment

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has doubled down on its Parisian showroom presence with the announcement of a four-year commitment that builds on the roll out of a long-term strategy.

As a result of this, the BFC will host its ‘London show Rooms’ (LsR) at The Architect’s House during Paris Fashion Week Men’s–spanning June 25 to 30–featuring designers from across its ecosystem.

For this edition, those participating include Clio Peppiatt; Clothsurgeon; Derrick; E.L.V. Denim; Eudon Choi; Johanna Parv; Labrum London; Nicholas Daley; Octi; Palmer/Harding; and Tondolo.

The showroom intends to provide British designers with access to international press and buyers to support commercial growth and global visibility.

The BFC has further confirmed participation in Paris Fashion Week’s seasonal men’s and women’s events until the SS28 edition. It is also looking to expand the LsR platform through renewed formats, partnerships and market activations.

This extended commitment to LsR ties in with the organisation’s new strategy, ‘BFC 2030: Access, Creativity, Growth’, which was introduced earlier this year and centres on pivoting the organisation towards a format that promotes sustained, long-term support.

LsR falls under the ‘BFC International’ pillar of the strategy, which chief executive Laura Weir said aims to deepen engagement in key international markets “by creating opportunities for British designer businesses to grow sustainably and build commercial resilience”.

Weir continued: “Paris plays a vital role in this vision, acting as a critical gateway for international expansion and enabling our designers to connect with new audiences, retail partnerships and opportunities worldwide.”