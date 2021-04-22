BFC to launch inaugural Institute of Positive Fashion Forum in June

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is to host the inaugural Institute of Positive Fashion Forum (IPF Forum) on June 10, a day-long event focusing on sustainability and other key issue across the fashion value chain.

Taking place ahead of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, hosted in November, the IPF Forum will centre around four key pillars: environment, people, community and craftsmanship.

There will be a selection of talks, private roundtables and practical action-led discussions discussing some of the industry’s key topics, including the race to net zero, the green economy, biodiversity, circularity, social justice, diversity and inclusion and community.

The first confirmed guests to attend the forum include Alexander McQueen CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger, Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti, and the BBC’s director of creative diversity June Sarpong who will be in conversation with Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh.

Other confirmed participants include Remake founder and CEO Ayesha Barenblat; Ganni founder Nicolaj Reffstrup; Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch; director of the Centre for Sustainable Fashion Dilys Williams; lifestyle journalist and sustainability activist Bandana Tewari; and programme lead for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative, Laura Balmond.

“The last year presented the fashion industry with an opportunity to reset its priorities, however there is still urgent work to be done to ensure we reach the COP26 goals,” BFC CEO Caroline Rush said in a statement. She continued: “With the IPF Forum, we aim to bring the fashion industry together to make sustainable changes by providing practical steps from an incredible roster of speakers, each providing unique perspective on issues facing the industry.”

The IPF Forum will also see the launch of the IPF Future of Fashion Innovation Showcase in partnership with Accenture, which will shine a spotlight on the latest innovations across each step of the fashion value chain. The project is curated by the BFC, Accenture and Fashion For Good.