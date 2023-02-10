BFC unveils programme for LFW City Wide Celebration

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has unveiled the programme of the latest City Wide Celebration as part of the upcoming edition of London Fashion Week.

Set to take place from February 17 to 21, the schedule includes a range of public events and activities held by retailers, restaurants and cultural institutions around London.

Over 450 of these events will take place at shopping destinations in the city, with participating brands to include Selfridges, Browns and Matchesfashion, at which an exclusive pop-up cafe will be housed.

Activities range from workshops to panel discussions, as well as promotions, collection previews and styling sessions.

Among other public events are that of in-store retail experiences, including Labrum’s immersive space, an exhibition at Jigsaw and the ‘World’s Smallest Department Store’ by Anya Hindmarch.

Further installations will take on a sustainability focus, as will be seen in Aniela’s interactive space that looks to promote methods of upcycling.

A similar concept can also be found at the likes of Studio Noirgaze, River Island and Peter Jones, which will each offer a selection of archive, upcycled or handmade garments.

The full schedule can be found on London Fashion Week’s dedicated website, alongside the official schedule for the week itself.