BFC unveils shortlist for BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2023

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the seven designers that are in the running for its BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2023.

The shortlisted names are; 16Arlington, Awake Mode, Ahluwalia, Alighieri, Completedworks, Pīferi and Supriya Lee.

The fund, which is supported by British Vogue, Burberry and Paul Smith, sets out criteria requiring applicants to show collections that consist primarily of womenswear and/or womenswear accessories, though all gender collections are also eligible.

To apply, brands must think strategically about the three pillars of the Institute of Positive Fashion – environment, people and community & craftsmanship – and the institute’s Minimum Standards.

The winner receives a cash prize to support their growth and their contribution to the British and global fashion industry, as well as pro-bono business mentoring and professional services.

Shortlisted designers will be interviewed by a judging panel consisting of individuals such as BFC’s CEO Caroline Rush, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, designer and model Alexa Chung and the Financial Times fashion editor, Lauren Indvik.

In a release, Rush said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers. We were amazed by the incredible breadth of talent each of the designers displayed.

“Coming out of London Fashion Week, London has reaffirmed itself as the city for creativity and innovation and each of these brands so perfectly exemplifies that talent and fighting spirit that the UK is known for.

“We are incredibly grateful to our funders for allowing us to continue to secure the pipeline of creative talent here in the UK.”

The winner will be announced in May.