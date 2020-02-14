BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund names shortlist

The British Fashion Council has announced the shortlist for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2020. This year’s shortlist includes Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, David Koma, Halpern, Metier and Rejina Pyo.

Established in 2008, the Fashion Fund aims to discover new emerging talent and help to accelerate business growth, with the winner receiving 200,000 pounds to support the future of their brand, alongside a full mentoring programme for one year.

Applications are encouraged from all over the UK and is open to designer businesses that focus on womenswear and/or accessories, with a strong aesthetic and point of difference, with many applicants becoming known to the high-profile judging committee for the first time.

With the application process encouraging brands to think “strategically about the Fund’s core objective of accelerating business growth,” explains the BFC in a statement.

All shortlisted designers will be enrolled in a full mentoring programme through the BFC’s Business Development team, with access to entrepreneurs, donors and other industry experts who bring fresh insight to the commercial elements of the business, advising on areas such as accountancy, business strategy, retail channels, marketing, merchandising and international growth.

The shortlisted designers will be interviewed by the Fund Judging Committee this coming March with the winner announced in May.

This year’s judging committee is chaired by Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, with experts from across the fashion industry, including Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council; Fran Summers, Model; Gemma Metheringham, Label/Mix; Lauren Indvik, Financial Times; Maria Hatzistefanis, Rodial; Natalie Kingham, Matchesfashion.com; Paul Smith; Rod Manley, Burberry and Sarah Mower, BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent and Vogue Runway.

Edward Enninful, said: “The BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund continues to be a vital initiative within the UK fashion industry in discovering and supporting emerging talent. The shortlisted designers have all demonstrated immense skill and business acumen to date.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers! It is a very exciting line-up which shows the breadth of talent we have here in the UK. Now more than ever, it is essential for our industry to help and mentor new talent who have the potential to become the next global fashion house and I am delighted that the Fund is able to do so for the 12th consecutive year.”

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund includes last year’s recipient Wales Bonner, as well as Christopher Kane, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer//Harding, Peter Pilotto and Sophia Webster.

The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund receives the generous support of British Vogue, Burberry, Label/MIX, Rodial and Paul Smith.

Image: Alighieri courtesy of the British Fashion Council