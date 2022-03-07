Bianca Saunders unveils new brand logo

British menswear designer Bianca Saunders has debuted a new brand logo with a spring/summer 2022 campaign in Paris.

Saunders, who won the Andam Prize in 2021, has unveiled a logo to allow her brand to be “easily identifiable,” as well as offer a new luxurious premium finish to match the brand’s elevation.

“The biggest driving force was ensuring the logo provided personality and allows the brand to be well defined within the fashion space, and not simply being synonymous with another, easily identifiable as Bianca Saunders own,” explained the brand in a statement.

Image: Bianca Saunders

The logo offers a modern and re-contextualisation of typography typically seen in historic works across British history, adds the brand, showcased through the over-arching design. It was created under the creative direction of Saunders by graphic designer Jonathan Isaacson with typography by Kia Tasbihgou.

To unveil the new brand identity, Saunders has launched a poster campaign in Paris for SS22 showcasing her collection and the new logo.

Image: Bianca Saunders

Image: Bianca Saunders