Biggest fashion trends 2019: sustainability, consumer and style

As the year comes to a close, FashionUnited looks back at some of the biggest and best trends of 2019, including fashion trends, consumer trends and sustainability trends.

Style trends

The AW19/20 colour trends highlighted by the Pantone Color Institute were everywhere on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in February. Here FashionUnited has selected some of our favourite looks.

In September, the Pantone Color Institute unveiled the SS20 NYFW colour chart featuring twelve trend colours for the coming season, here are FashionUnited’s favourite examples of the predicted colour trends on the runways.

Data analytics firm Edited took a look at retailers’ product offering and newsletter content throughout 2018 to determine which trending themes, colours, fabrics and prints were most likely to be picked up. Here FashionUnited summarises Edited’s findings.

Streetwear, Off-White, sustainability and Ikea were among the hottest topics in the fashion world this year, according to the Year in Fashion 2019 report by global fashion search platform Lyst. Here, FashionUnited takes a closer look at the report.

Consumer trends

In October, trend forecaster David Shah spoke at the biannual Appletizer trend seminar in Amsterdam to share some of his insights into key consumer trends to keep an eye on. These are FashionUnited’s top takeaways from the event.

Pay-by-installment payment methods are becoming increasingly popular on the fashion industry, with Swedish fintech company Klarna, which raised 460 million US dollars (approximately 368 million pounds) in equity funding in August, at the forefront of the movement. In this article, FashionUnited takes a look at the changing landscape of payment methods that millennials and generation Zs are driving.

Nine years after its inception, Moda Operandi published its first-ever Runway Report this year. In this article, FashionUnited takes a look at the report which reveals the trends and shopping behaviours for upcoming seasons.

In December, Decoded Future New York by Stylus took a look ahead at what the consumer of 2035 will look like. Here FashionUnited has given a rundown of the key points.

Sustainability trends

In a world of faster-and-faster-fashion, how can we do more to finally give it up, and how can we convince our friends to do the same? Here FashionUnited provides some of our top tips on how to do just that.

The G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of 32 fashion houses committed to protecting the world’s climate, biodiversity and oceans, was unveiled in August by François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering. So what exactly is the pact? FashionUnited takes a closer look.

Data analytics firm Edited released its Sustainability Edit 2019 report in October, looking at the key trends in eco-fashion. Here is a rundown of the report’s findings.

Sustainable sourcing at scale is the fashion industry’s new must-have. Since 2016, searches for the Instagram hashtag #sustainablefashion have increased fivefold, while the range of sustainable fashion products is growing fivefold every year. In, McKinsey’s comprehensive “Fashion’s new must-have: sustainable sourcing at scale” survey, the company looks at how sustainability is growing in the fashion industry. Here are some key takeaways.

Inclusivity trends

As brands within the fashion industry work to become more inclusive, creating garments designed to fit a diverse range of bodies becomes one of the main focal points. For direct-to-consumer Los Angeles-based brand Poplinen, that’s a priority. The brand uses a special Find Your Size tool on its website to make it easier for its customers to find the best-fitting size. Here, FashionUnited interviews Desiree Buchanan, Poplinen’s founder, about her label.

Traditional beauty ideals are increasingly being challenged, broadening sensibilities and evolving aesthetics that accept and embrace a varied range of individuals. In this article, FashionUnited has put together a list of size-inclusive steps taken by brands, designers and models.

Retailers and shopping destinations including Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s got involved in Purple Tuesday in November to improve the customer experience for disabled people. Here, FashionUnited takes a closer look at the accessible shopping day.

When Selfridges debuted a gender-neutral pop-up called Agender in 2015 it occupied a tiny, slightly awkward space in its London flagship store. Now, gender-neutral shopping spaces are becoming increasingly popular. FashionUnited takes a look at the growing trend.

