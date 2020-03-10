Birkenstock announces Proenza Schouler collaboration for spring

  • Home
By Robyn Turk

16 hours ago

Well known for its creative collaborations, Birkenstock has announced its latest partnership. The German footwear brand is teaming up with New York-based luxury brand Proenza Schouler for a spring sandal collection.

Featuring Proenza Schouler's takes on Birkenstock's recognized Arizona and Milano silhouettes, the six-piece, co-ed collection utilizes a functional approach. Buckle closures are replaced with velcro and smooth finishes are updated with contrast stitching. The palette is black, white, ocher and silver, with a polished leather finish and mirror effect seen throughout.

The Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collection is currently available online through Net-a-Porter. Prices range from 300 to 450 dollars.

Image: Birkenstock