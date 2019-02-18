Björn Borg launches collection with Robyn

Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg has launched a capsule collection developed in collaboration with popstar Robyn. Titled RBN, the 23-piece unisex collection follows the athleisure trend with fleece hoodies, tracksuits, polo shirts, underwear and socks, all inspired by the singer’s favorite outfits and Björn Borg’s 1980s archive.

“RBN reflects my love for street style and how it’s signaled in youth culture, it is inspired by my favorite garments throughout the years. I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both to go out running and clubbing in”, said Robyn in a statement. “The RBN collection really captures what Björn Borg is all about -- a contemporary fusion of sportswear and fashion”, added the brand’s Design Director, Mika Nideborn.

With prices ranging from 39 US dollars to 264 US dollars, the collection is available in Björn Borg’s stores and ecommerce, as well as Browns, Opening Ceremony, Almost not Done, A Place, Yme Studios and Stadium.

Pictures: courtesy of Björn Borg