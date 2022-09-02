Black Boy Knits announced as winner of CFDA’s DHL Logistics in Fashion Award

Independent design studio Black Boy Knits has been announced as the winner of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) 2022 DHL Logistics in Fashion Award.

For the third edition of the award, the brand will receive an expanded 15,000 dollar grant prize as well as a mentorship from CFDA and DHL, the organisation’s official logistics partner.

Launched in 2020, the studio was founded by Jacques Agbobly to highlight Black, queer and immigrant narratives through designs that draw inspiration from past and present artisan traditions.

Agbobly was selected from over 270 applicants for the award, which this year had a particular focus on community, people, sustainability and global expansion, the CFDA said in a release.

Speaking on their win, Agbobly said: “As an Afro-Indigenous queer immigrant, equity, diversity and empowerment is at the forefront of what I create.

“This recognition will allow me to not only expand my business, but also achieve my mission of celebrating our culture and identity across the globe through our unique and customised fashion designs.”

Past winners of the award have included the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Lemlem, Area and Cesta Collective.