Bleue Burnham becomes first jewellery designer to win BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

Bleue Burnham has been named the first jewellery designer to win the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, for the award’s 2025 edition. With this, Burnham will receive a grant of 100,000 pounds, a 12-month business mentoring programme and pro-bono legal services provided by Sheridans.

As announced by GQ, Burnham was selected by a judging panel of industry experts, including head of British GQ, Adam Baidawi; British Fashion Council (BFC) chief executive, Caroline Rush; and the BFC’s director of designer relations and membership, Yvie Hutton, among others.

He was up against a number of notable designers shortlisted for the award, including the likes of Labrum, Clothsurgeon, Harri and Saul Nash. Now named as the winner, he joins the ranks of Biana Saunders, Grace Wales Bonner and Nicholas Daley as a recipient of the fund.

Speaking to GQ, Burnham said: “The fund is going to be an incredible enabler to focus and amplify our current momentum. It really allows us to take key aspects of our business to the next level.”

He added that following in the footsteps of now well-established names “is a dream come true”. “When I first started, I would have never dreamt of achieving this,” Burnham continued. “We are also the first jewellery brand to win this award, which makes it even more special.”

Launched in 2018, Burnham’s namesake brand has made a name for itself through jewellery that draws inspiration from nature. The designer has collaborated with the likes of Palm Angels and has found fans in celebrities like A$AP Rocky and Michael B Jordan.