Bollywood star Anushka Sharma to launch own apparel line

Anushka Sharma, the star of Hindi films PK, Sultan and *Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi* is ready set to launch her own clothing line aimed at women. She plans the launch in partnership with Suditi Industries. The product line will include denims, jackets, dresses and tees.

The brand name and logo is yet to be be unveiled and the products will be available from the first week of October says Pawan Agarwal, Chairman, Suditi Industries. The 50:50 joint venture with the actor involves an investment of about $10 million over next five years.

With this, Sharma joins a list of Indian celebrities who are in the fashion wear business. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan have ‘Being Human’ and ‘HRX’, respectively, as their clothing brands. Sachin Tendulkar backed celebrity fashion company Universal Sportsbiz (USPL) launched Imara, a contemporary women’s ethnic brand with actor Shraddha Kapoor, and Ms.Taken, a western wear line for women inspired by Kriti Sanon, a new entrant into Bollywood.

Even cricketers have jumped onto the fashion bandwagon with Virat Kohli's ‘Wrogn’ with USPL, Tendulkar has ‘True Blue’ with Arvind Fashion Brands, MS Dhoni has ‘Seven’ by Rhiti Group, while Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWe-Can’ is licensed to Suditi Industries.

Suditi Industries, apart from holding distribution rights for YWC, also supplies apparel to FC Barcelona, Manchester City FC and MTV. While Sharma’s products will initially be sold via multi-brand outlets.