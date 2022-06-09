Boohoo and Megan Fox launch second collection

Fast fashion brand Boohoo has launched a second collection with actress Megan Fox, following the success of her first fashion collection last autumn.

The summer collection features more than 40 styles designed to embody Fox’s personal style, while also sharing how fashion should be “daring, inclusive and empowering”. Fox has worked on the collection with her stylist Maeve Reilly to offer Boohoo customers “bold pieces that will help them celebrate their individuality and feel confident and sexy throughout the season”.

Image: Boohoo by Vijat Mohindra

Commenting on the second collection, Fox said in a statement: “I am so excited to introduce my latest collection to my fans! Partnering with Boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life.

“This new collection showcases a gorgeous colour palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold - two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

Image: Boohoo by Vijat Mohindra

The collection includes monochromatic bold suits, baggy boyfriend jeans, sexy cut-out dresses, sparkly miniskirts, button-down shirts, cargo pants and crop top combinations, all of which have been designed to be styled from day to night.

Prices range from 8 to 70 pounds and will be available in UK sizes 6 to 24.

Image: Boohoo by Vijat Mohindra