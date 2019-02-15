Boohoo bans wool in all its products

Online retailer Boohoo has pledged to ban the use of wool in all its products as of Autumn/Winter 2019 onward, Peta has announced.

The ban, which Peta reports as the first of its kind for any major fashion retailer, comes in the wake of a Peta Asia eyewitness investigation into the Scottish wool industry which exposed farmers for striking sheep in the face with shears, hitting their heads into wooden floors, stamping on their necks, and throwing them off shearing trailers.

Peta says that it informed Boohoo group, which includes brands Boohoo, BoohooMan, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal, of the investigation, which lead to the retailer's decision to ban the use of wool. Peta has released 11 exposés of 99 sheep-shearing facilities across Australia, South America, the UK, and the US since 2014.