Boohoo launches collection made with recycled materials

Fast-fashion brand Boohoo has launched a new collection made from recycled materials.

The company teamed up with a small UK supplier to create the ‘ready for the future’ collection, which is made using 95 percent recycled polyester and 5 percent elastane originating from plastic that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The collection includes exposed seam dresses, slinky bodysuits, rib skirts and one-shoulder crop tops, with a colour palette of neutral browns and beiges as well as pops of pinks, baby blues and bottle greens.

Prices range from 10 pounds to 20 pounds with sizes from 8-24.

Boohoo’s despatch bags now also contain over 80 percent recycled plastic.

The brand said it aims for all its polyester and cotton to be recycled or “more sustainable” by 2025.

Boohoo has faced criticism in the past for its unsustainable fast-fashion model. It’s also been at the centre of controversy over the past year over claims of poor working conditions in its UK supply chain.

In March, the company published details of its UK manufacturers following an independent review that found “mainly failings” in the factories of some of Boohoo’s suppliers in Leicester.

The list revealed Boohoo had cut ties with hundreds of suppliers.