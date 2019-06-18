Boohoo launches first 34-piece recycled fashion collection

Online fast-fashion fashion retailer Boohoo has launched its first dedicated recycled fashion range.

Made using 95 percent recycled polyester and 5 percent elastin, the 34-piece collection features the co-ord sets, going out dresses, bodysuits, flares and crop tops. Sizes in the collection range from 6-24 and prices range from 8-25 pounds.

The recycled polyester used in the collection is created from plastic that has been directed away from landfill and repurposed to produce new yarn, while environmentally friendly and non-toxic fabric dyes and ink, free of harmful chemicals, are also used. Swing tags are made from 100 percent recycled paper, the manufacturing process is chlorine free and the material is acid free, and the string is made of 100 percent Jute that is both biodegradable and recyclable.

The company also noted that the product has been produced in the UK, cutting down on air miles. The origin of the product will be detailed on the garment label for the consumer.

“We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time,” Carol Kane, Boohoo Group Founder, said in a statement. “Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”

This won’t be a one off, according to Boohoo. The brand said it will be continually adding new collections as continues to offer a wider range of sustainable alternatives.