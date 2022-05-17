Boohoo launches NFT avatar collection

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has revealed a new non-fungible token (NFT) avatar collection in collaboration with four female artists.

The collection includes 230 unique traits and features, referencing distinct fashion items for the brand’s product range that are sported by 30,000 one-of-a-kind avatars.

Holders of the NFT gain access to future metaverse projects by the brand, a gated discord community and ‘Boohooverse’ events. Randomly selected holders will also be in with a chance of winning various prizes, such as travel vouchers and discounts.

To create the NFTs, the e-commerce label partnered with four digital artists, Amy Kilner, Reem El, Aoife O’Dwyer and Shar.eth.

“We’re so excited to be able to champion female representation once again in the Metaverse,” said Sam Helligso, brand director of Boohoo, in a release. “Our aim is to allow our customers to enter the NFT space effortlessly and affordably, while educating and supporting her throughout our voyage into the space.“

The drop follows Boohoo’s most recent metaverse venture in the form of a Boohooverse Access Pass, made in partnership with Amy Kilner, which the retailer said was claimed within 2.5 hours and drove huge spikes in website traffic, causing it to crash.